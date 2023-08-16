Open Menu

Pak Tennis Sensation Huzaifa Shines In USA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pak tennis sensation Huzaifa shines in USA

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's tennis sensation Huzaifa Abdul Rehman continues shining at the international level as he has annexed another title in Florida,�US.

The 20-year-old, outwitted his rivals in the quarterfinal and semifinal before getting a walkover in the final, according to information received here on Tuesday.

The Smackdown Sarasota $6,000 event was held at Palm Aire Country Club.

This is Huzaifa's third title in his recent outings.

In the round of 16, Huzaifa defeated USA's L. Conner in a one-sided affair 6-0, 6-0. In the quarterfinal, he edged passed USA's R. Olsen 6-2, 6-2.

In the semifinal, he overpowered H. Fidler of Aruba 6-1, 6-3.

In the final, he got a walkover against Germany's Flix Felann as he remained unable to appear in the match.

Huzaifa, who is training at Florida's Next Generation Tennis academy told APP on the phone that the win had given him confidence.

"My aim is to play in the Grand Slam events. Each win is leading me towards my ultimate destination.� I've set a target for myself. But I know I'll have to move step by step as there are no shortcuts.

"First, I am aiming to appear in the ATP Challenger Tour to move into 1,000 rankings in a year. Then I'll be trying to join the list of top 500 players in the next two years. Finally, of course, I will be trying to break into the top 200 to be able to contest in Grand Slam tournaments," he added.

