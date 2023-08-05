Pak tennis star Ushna honoured with ITF Billie Jean King Cup award

Ushna Suhail, former Pakistan first and only female player with World Ranking, has been honored by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), as she has been presented with prestigious Billie Jean King Cup (Commitment) award at a special ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):Ushna Suhail, former Pakistan first and only female player with World Ranking, has been honored by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), as she has been presented with prestigious Billie Jean King Cup (Commitment) award at a special ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Pakistan's tennis sensation Ushna Suhail is also first recipient amongst the only two players in South Asia to have this distinction, the other one being Ankita Raina, with World Ranking 200 from India. Sania Mirza of India was honored with BJKC (Heart) award.

The BJKC (also known as World Cup of Tennis) is presented to the players having represented their respective countries in minimum 40 Fed Cup level international competitions, showing extra ordinary performance at same time. Ushna has represented Pakistan in 43 competitions since 2011 with record of maximum individual wins to deserve this honour.

Sharing her views after winning such an international honour for her country, Ushna thanked the Pakistan Tennis Federation and especially the President, Salim Saifullah Khan, for consistently supporting women tennis." It is indeed a great honor for Pakistan and my family, I cannot thank the Almighty enough for this international award," she added.

Ushna said she was so happy that her parents travelled to Kuala Lumpur to attend the ceremony.

She said this is a lifetime achievement award for me, which included sincere efforts and hard workof me, my family, my coaches and mentors, the PTF and the prayers of Pakistani nation. I willcontinue to work harder and try to win more such glories at a global level.