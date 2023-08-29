Pak to continue same momentum in Asia Cup, World Cup: Babar

Skipper of the world number one one-day cricket team Babar Azam said that he was confident with the playing squad and would continue same momentum in Asia Cup and upcoming mega event of World Cup

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Skipper of the world number one one-day cricket team Babar Azam said that he was confident with the playing squad and would continue same momentum in Asia Cup and upcoming mega event of World Cup.

Holding a press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, he said that the team has delivered the best during the recent series against Afghanistan and committed to give their best in Asia Cup. He said that all players had given their best performance in given situations both batsmen and bowlers were dominated. He said that he was confident with the playing squad and added there would be no changes but in case of someone's injury and any other issue.

Talking about the preparations, Babar said that fitness of the players was being maintained properly and the travelling plan has also been scheduled for giving rest to players. He said that the team grabbed various achievements especially the status of the world number one team despite criticism and different situations from the last one and a half year.

He said that the boys have overcome the weaknesses and play vital role in obtaining the title of number one team of the world.

To a question, he said that he never wished individual performance but the performance which lead the team to victory. He said that the team would enter the ground with high spirits and planning to defeat Nepal in the first match of the Asia Cup going to be played on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Babar while responding to another question said that the matches between Pakistan and India were always high profile and pressure matchs but best planning would be made against all teams including India.

"I wish that all matches of Asia Cup would held in Pakistan, but the players were confident and trained to play in all conditions. He said that the team has three to four players named among the top ten players of the world and they were expected to keep the momentum.