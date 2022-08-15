UrduPoint.com

Pak Triathlon Team Clinches 5 Medals In International Triathlon Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan triathlon team won 5 medals in the International Triathlon Games held in Thailand.

The national team won three silver and two bronze medals in International Triathlon Games organised in Thailand in which teams from Pakistan, Thailand, Nepal, Taiwan and Philippines participated. Pakistan's 9-member team participated in running, shooting and swimming events of the International Triathlon Games.

In under-19 1500m running and 150m swimming events, Labib Ahmed and Attaullah while in the U-13 category, M Afnan won silver medals. In the senior category, Arsalan and Mohsin won bronze medals.

Pakistan team was comprised Arsalan Waraich, Waqar Ahmed, Mirza Ahmed Ahsan, M Afnan, Muneebur Rahman, Labib Ahmed, Mohsin Razzaq and M Ataullah.

Tariq Ahmad Rashid was the head coach and manager of the national team.

President Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) Riyaz Fatiana and Secretary Zahoor Ahmed here on Monday congratulated the Pakistan triathlon team on winning five medals in the International Triathlon Games. The PMPF President said that the national team performed well in the running, shooting and swimming events of the International Triathlon Games.

"A large number of youth are taking great interest in pentathlon games. We will organise international pentathlon events in Pakistan in near future," he added.

