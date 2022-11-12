Pak U-19 beats Bangladesh in second ODI

Pakistan Under-19 team defeated Bangladesh U-19 team by 128 runs in second ODI match played at Multan cricket stadium here on Saturday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Under-19 team defeated Bangladesh U-19 team by 128 runs in second ODI match played at Multan cricket stadium here on Saturday.

The three-matches series is equal with 1-1.

In the second match of the three-match ODI series played between Pakistan and Bangladesh U-19 teams, Bangladesh was bowled out for 114 runs in 28 overs in chasing of 243 runs.

Seven players of Bangladesh couldn't enter into double figures as Ashiq-ur-Rahman was the highest scorer with 42 runs, Shahryar Saqib scored 16 runs while Iqbal Hussain remained not out by scoring 11 runs.

Pakistani bowlers performed well as Muhammad Zeeshan took three wickets, Ali Raza and Ali Asfand took two wickets each while Muhammad Ismail and Arafat Minhas got one wicket each.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.

Pakistan scored 242 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in fixed 45 overs. Tayyab Arif from Pakistan scored 66 runs with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Shahwaiz Irfan played an aggressive innings of 52 runs included 4 sixes and 3 fours, Arafat Minhas hit 8 fours and a six in a responsible innings of 57 runs not-out, Muhammad Farooq 13, captain Saad Baig 13 and Uzair Mumtaz added 12 runs in the total. Maruf Mridha and Iqbal Hussain took two wickets each while Chowdhury Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Rafi and Wasi Siddiqui got one wicket each.

Pakistan's Arafat Minhas was declared the best player of the match for his outstanding performance.

The final match of the three-match series will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 14.