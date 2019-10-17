Pak U19 Cricket team arrived Beijing to play Tri-Series against Afghanistan, host China

The Pakistan Under19 Cricket Team Thursday warmly received at the Beijing International Airport by the officials of the China Cricket Board with hundreds of spectators gathered and the players went through an hour selfies and photograph sessions with the cricketing fans waiting in long queue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : The Pakistan Under19 Cricket Team Thursday warmly received at the Beijing International Airport by the officials of the China Cricket board with hundreds of spectators gathered and the players went through an hour selfies and photograph sessions with the cricketing fans waiting in long queue.

The 12-member squad led by wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Haris Khan while open and left-hand batsman Saim Ayub is deputed as vice captain. It is for the first time that an Under-19 Pakistan Cricket Team visiting China to play a Tri-Series against Afghanistan and host China, which is currently in the lamplight for promotion of cricket activities in all across China.

The owner of Zalmi Javed Afridi first time taken the initiative of introducing cricket to China and selected two players for the Zakmi team so to encourage the Chinese youth to come and take active participation in cricket.

The tour of Pakistan Under-19 and Afghanistan team will play against host China and a combine team of Pakistan and Afghanistan will also have a match in order to give a tough time to Chinese cricketers. The coach of Pakistan team Muhtashim Rashid informed media men at the Beijing Airport that Pakistan would play first against China on Saturday and followed by a match against Afghanistan.

He said besides a match against each other in Tr-Series, the Pakistan and Afghanistan would make a team against host China to give them much needed experience of playing against tough teams.

It is pertaining to mention here that the Tri-Series arranged by the govt of China. The aim and objective of this Tri-Series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and host China is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between the neighbouring�Pakistan, Afghanistan and China.

Most of the players are all-rounder and the chances have been to Under-16 players including Sameer and Haseeb Ullah looking after their performances in the Under-16 Championship.

"Pakistan has brotherly relations with China and that is why we are here to introduce�cricket to Chinese youth," Muhtashim Bashir, the coach of the Pakistan Under-19 team.

The official of the China Cricket Board including Miss Sophia, Miss Danny and Anson Wu were also there received the team along with the large number of spectators. Miss Sophia informed the media men that the decision in this connection was taken through�a govt to govt discussion to create mutual understanding, brotherhood, peace and love between the youth of each of the participating countries.

He said the Chinese govt was supporting all the teams along with all expenditure in order to introduce cricket in�China and Pakistan is among world best team besides a key friend of China that is why we invited Pakistan, neighboring Afghanistan for the Seires.

The Pakistan Under-19 team comprising Muhammad Haris Khan (captain), Saim Ayub (Vice Captain), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wicket-keeper), Jehanzeb Sutlan, Muhmamad Irfan Khan, Muhammad Waseem Junior, Sameer Saqib, Sheraz Khan, Zaman�Khan. Rehan Khalid is the��physiotherapist, Fazal Wahab (Trainer) Earlier, soon after receiving the team at Beijing International Airport, the team was taken on a high speed railway train G43 of having a speed of 300km per hour to Jinan City, situated at 600 km of the West of Shandong province of China.

The team will also visit Mount Tai, interact with children of Middle school of Shandong Province, visit Great Wall, Summer Palace, see Bird Nest and Water Cube at Night, visit Forbidden City and Tiamnanmen Square, National Museum, see Red Theater, demonstration�of Kong Fu Legend, visit to Tsinghua University and interact with students besides sharing cricketing shills among the middle and university students.