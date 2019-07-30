UrduPoint.com
Pak U23 Volleyball Team To Leave For Myanmar

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan U23 volleyball team will leave for Myanmar on Wednesday to take part in the 3rd Asian Men's Under-23 Volleyball Championship being played from August 3-11 in Nay Pyi Taw.

The 16-member squad consists of 12 players and four officials, said a spokesman for the PVF here.

Fahad Raza will lead the side whose other members are Mohammad Waseem, Abdullah, Murad Khan, Ahmed Nazir, Mohammad Hammad, Zarnab Khan, Anwar Khan, Adnan Khan, Hamid Yazman, Nadeem Khan and Usman Farhyad Ali, South Korean coach Kyounghoon Kim, is accompanying the team as head coach. The other team officials are, Nasir Mehmood (Manager), Kyounghoon Kim (Head Coach), Mazhar Hassan Hussain (Assistant Coach) and Mohammad Akbar Ali (Assistant Coach).

Pakistan has been placed in Group C with Qatar, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei. Hosts Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Australia and Hong Kong are in Group A, Japan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam are in Group C, while Thailand, China, India and New Zealand in Group D.

"Two teams from each pool will progress to the quarter-finals league. Pakistan will begin their journey with the match against Qatar on August 3. This will be followed by their outing against Bahrain on August 4 and Chinese Taipei on August 5," he added.

He said Chairman, PVF, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob is hopeful about his team's prospects in the continental event as the South Korean coach had been training the squad well.

