Pak Volleyball Team Reach Bahrain For AVC Challenge Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Pakistan Volleyball team landed in Bahrain on Saturday to feature in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup 2024.
According to Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, after back to back winning performances in the Central Asian Volleyball League and series against Australia, Pakistan team was now set to participate in the mega event of AVC Challenge cup which starting June 2 (Sunday).
“We retained the winning squad of Central Asian Volleyball League after consultation of head coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina, " said Yaqoob, adding that the national squad played excellent volleyball and we were expecting top notch performance in AVC Challenge Cup.
The team was ready to showcase their skills and sportsmanship in the upcoming event, representing the country with pride and determination as twelve teams were competing in AVC Challenge Cup where Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Thailand would fight in pool B matches, said PVF chairman.
Yaqoob said we had good experience at two recent events for the preparations of AVC Challenge Cup.
I am very much hopeful that Pakistan team will return home with good results, he said.
Pakistan would play its first group match against Kazakhstan on June 2 (Sunday) and Thailand on June 3 (Monday). The quarterfinal round would be held on June 6 while the semifinal and final of the challenge cup will be played on June 8 and June 9, respectively.
Murad Jehan would lead green-shirts in the AVC challenge cup along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Ali Haider, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of 14-member Pakistan squad.
Argentine Ruben Wolochin would be the head coach of the team. Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal were named assistant coaches along with the squad. Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues, would be with the team as physical trainer, while Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Sulaiman Amin and Juan Cobucci, Scoutman from Argentina will join the Pakistan Volleyball team as Assistant Scoutman.
/395
Recent Stories
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
More Stories From Sports
-
Peshawar wins overall trophy by securing 29 gold in KP Inter-Regional U23 KP Games16 minutes ago
-
Kashif Farhan honor with Best Regional Sports Officer Award36 minutes ago
-
Punjab White wins Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Men Handball League56 minutes ago
-
Wapda, PAF in Memorial Basketball Tournament final56 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update18 hours ago
-
Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, Gauff into last 1618 hours ago
-
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth19 hours ago
-
Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship19 hours ago
-
British breakdancer Kid Karam aims high at Paris 202421 hours ago
-
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports22 hours ago
-
Intervarsity Football Championship for girls starts at IUB22 hours ago
-
Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive22 hours ago