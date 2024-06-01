Pak volleyball team reach Bahrain for AVC Challenge Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Pakistan Volleyball team landed in Bahrain on Saturday to feature in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup 2024.

According to Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, after back to back winning performances in the Central Asian Volleyball League and series against Australia, Pakistan team was now set to participate in the mega event of AVC Challenge cup which starting June 2 (Sunday).

“We retained the winning squad of Central Asian Volleyball League after consultation of head coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina, " said Yaqoob, adding that the national squad played excellent volleyball and we were expecting top notch performance in AVC Challenge Cup.

The team was ready to showcase their skills and sportsmanship in the upcoming event, representing the country with pride and determination as twelve teams were competing in AVC Challenge Cup where Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Thailand would fight in pool B matches, said PVF chairman.

Yaqoob said we had good experience at two recent events for the preparations of AVC Challenge Cup.

I am very much hopeful that Pakistan team will return home with good results, he said.

Pakistan would play its first group match against Kazakhstan on June 2 (Sunday) and Thailand on June 3 (Monday). The quarterfinal round would be held on June 6 while the semifinal and final of the challenge cup will be played on June 8 and June 9, respectively.

Murad Jehan would lead green-shirts in the AVC challenge cup along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Ali Haider, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of 14-member Pakistan squad.

Argentine Ruben Wolochin would be the head coach of the team. Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal were named assistant coaches along with the squad. Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues, would be with the team as physical trainer, while Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Sulaiman Amin and Juan Cobucci, Scoutman from Argentina will join the Pakistan Volleyball team as Assistant Scoutman.

