Pak Vs Aus: Australia Win ODI Three-match Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Australia set the target of 336 runs for nine wickets while Pakistani players could score only 235.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2023) Australia women team won the three-match ODI series against Pakistan on Saturday (today).

(Details to follow)

