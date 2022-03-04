Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first on the first day of the first Test of three-Test series against Australia at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) Imam-ul-Haq scored his maiden Test century at tea as Pakistan continued to blunt Australia's pace-heavy attack on the opening day of the historic three-Test series.

In a bid to wear down Australia, who have had no warm-up matches in their first overseas Test tour since the Ashes in 2019, a disciplined Pakistan produced dogged batting but also, importantly, kept the scoreboard ticking with spurts of counterattacking cricket.

They mostly struck the right balance apart from opener Abdullah Shafique losing his composure just before lunch, holing out to spinner Nathan Lyon in a tame ending to a resolute 44 off 105 balls. But Imam, who was given the nod over Shan Masood, justified the faith of the selectors with a superb knock as he relished the flat Rawalpindi pitch after Pakistan won a crucial toss and elected to bat.

He received good support from Azhar Ali as the pair batted through the middle session with Pakistan looking for a commanding first innings in a statement to open the series. In their first Test in Pakistan in almost 24 years, Australia have tried hard but appeared in need of a second specialist spinner after sticking to their usual balance of three quicks.

As he signalled before lunch, Australia captain Pat Cummins hit the pitch hard and bent the back during a bumper barrage to start the second session. Delivering speeds in the mid 140km, he had Azhar awkwardly swaying and falling on his dodgy knee.

Cummins summoned an inspiring four-over burst but to no avail as he rotated the quicks in short spells. Surprisingly not used in the first session, Cameron Green was finally called upon in the 45th over by Cummins. The towering Green also pursued a short-pitched line without success as Australia's ploy proved unsuccessful. Just as their hopes started sagging late in a shortened session, there were signs of reverse swing from Josh Hazlewood prompting Mitchell Starc to bowl for the first time after lunch.

Starc, selected largely for his prowess at reverse swing, pitched up but Imam was up to the challenge as he pounced on anything too full.

Pakistan maintained a stranglehold after Shafique and Imam batted for almost the entire first session, where they conjured a 105-run opening stand until Lyon claimed his 200th overseas wicket. It was the first opening century stand against Australia since Imam and Mohammed Hafeez combined for 205 in Dubai in 2018.

Having not been needed to bowl on the grassy Bellerive Oval in the Ashes finale, Lyon came on in the eighth over and immediately caused trouble to the left-handed Imam with sharp turn and wicked bounce.

Perhaps wishing he could turn to overlooked legspinner Mitchell Swepson or left-arm orthodox Ashton Agar, Cummins made the eyebrow-raising decision to punt with part-time offspinner Travis Head, who came into the attack in the 17th over but was ineffective in his three-over spell.

If left Australia pondering whether they had erred in not selecting a second specialist spinner in a notable difference to Pakistan's spin-heavy attack, which will be buoyed by the batters building a solid platform.

After rain dented Australia's final chance to acclimatise on Thursday, beautiful blue skies welcomed this drought-breaking contest although the mild conditions - around 20 degrees - was a relief for Australia's bowlers used to traditionally toiling in oppressive weather in Asia.

After Friday prayers led to a protracted first session and longer lunch break, spectators started to fill the terraces to near capacity and they made plenty of noise in the second session as Pakistan maintained control.

The Aussies have so far won 33 out of 66 Tests that both countries have played.

Playing XI:

Pakistan Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Match officials: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).