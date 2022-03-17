Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from national cricket team

(@Abdulla99267510)

The batting coach of the national team has taken break due to wedding of his daughter.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) Muhammad Yousuf, Pakistan 's batting coach and former cricketer, has taken a break from the national cricket team during the ongoing home series against Australia.

The latest reports said that he took break to attend his daughter's wedding.

Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) also confirmed the development, saying that Yousuf would rejoin the Babar Azam-led side in the third Test to be played in Lahore from March 21.

Pakistan so far played two Tests against the visiting team in the historic home series. The first Test was played in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi, which both concluded in draws.