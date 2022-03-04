UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan At 65 Runs In 22nd Over In First Day Of First Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

The green shirts will try to put runs on the board as Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is of the view that spinners can play a key role in the first match of three-Test series.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) Pakistan has scored 65 in 22nd Over of the first day of first Test match of three Test-series against Australia at Rawalpindi Stadium.

Abdullah Shafiq, with 32 runs, and Imamul Haq with 31 runs on the crease.

Earlier today, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first as Pakistan captain Babar Azam was of the view that the pitch looked nice so they would try to put runs on the board, pointing out that spinners could play a key role in the first match of the three-Test series.

Pakistan included Naseem Shah to their pace attack spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi after losing fast bowler Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf due to injuries.

Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years included tests in Karachi and Lahore followed by four limited-overs matches in Rawalpindi.

Nathan Lyon was the lone specialist spinner complementing Australia's three-pronged pace attack led by skipper Pat Cummins.

The tourists also retained all-rounder Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998.

Straight out of the T20 format, the majority of Pakistan's top batsmen face a difficult adjustment to Test cricket, a fact that Pakistan captain Babar Azam attempted to downplay during the virtual conference a day before the series began.

The Aussies have so far won 33 out of 66 Tests that both countries have played.

Playing XI:

Pakistan Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Match officials: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).

>