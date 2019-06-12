UrduPoint.com
Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan Wins Toss, Chooses To Field First

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 4 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:10 PM

Pak vs Aus: Pakistan wins toss, chooses to field first

Pakistan made one change in the team as Shaheen Afridi has been included in the team while Shadab Khan has been removed.

Taunton (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) Pakistan has win the toss against Australia in the 2019 cricket World Cup match to be played at Taunton on Wednesday.

Though skies are overcast but the weather pundits have forecast no rain during the Pakistan and Australia match.

Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that they would come stronger against Australia and expressed the hope that Pakistan would beat Australia in their Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 match at Taunton.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said Australia is a good side and they might come back harder after losing to India, adding his side would come even stronger after they had gained momentum from victory against England.

To a question regarding 5-0 series loss to Australia, Sarfraz said it will be a new day and we are looking forward to playing against Australia at Taunton, adding 5-0 series loss was a gone-by story and a world cup match was different from a bilateral series.

