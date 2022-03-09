UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman Urges Fans Not To Jump To Guns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Ramiz Raja has urged the fans to show some patience as they are working to ensure result-oriented matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has reflected on the Rawalpindi Test and reiterated his plans on pitches for domestic and international matches in the country.

In a video message, Ramiz raja has said that draw Test match is not a good result for the cricket but he has said that pitches were not good when he resumed the office. He says he understands the feeling and passion of the fans.

The PCB chairman has also commented over absence of some players due to fitness reasons.

He has admitted that they were under sources because leg spinners were not ready and Australia was top cricket team.

Experimental mood was not thing to go with, he said, vowing that they would ensure result-oriented matches. He urged the fans not to jump the guns as only one match was played so far and two matches of the Test cricket are yet to be played. Huge cricket was there to enjoy and the coming matches would much interesting, he added.

