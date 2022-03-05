Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of match

(@Abdulla99267510)

The cricketers have paid tribute to the victims of Peshawar blast and to the legendary player Shane Warne.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) The Australian and Pakistan teams observed one-minute silence and wore black armbands on Saturday to express solidarity with the Peshawar blast victims and pay tribute to the legendary cricketer Shane Warne before the start of the second day’s play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The spectators who were present there also stood in respect in the stands.

Shane Warne was globally regarded as the one of the finest cricketers of all time. His death is a double blow for Australia after another cricketing great, Rod Marsh, also died Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted the team was shaken.

"Yeah, these are really tough times with, you know, both Rod and Shane gone," Cummins said, adding that he just encouraged everyone to talk about it.

Cummins said Warne was popular around the world.

"You know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket are probably my longer-lasting memories.

"I think playing across the world, you realise just it wasn´t only Aussies that felt that it was... in all corners."

The players also expressed solidarity with victims of Peshawar blast which claimed 56 lives and left over 190 people injured.

For Australian team visiting Pakistan after 24 years long gap, strict security arrangements have been made and the Australian squad is completely satisfied with the security.