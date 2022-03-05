UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Aus:  Players Of Both Sides Observe One-minute Silence Before Start Of Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of match

The cricketers have paid tribute to the victims of Peshawar blast and to the legendary player Shane Warne.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) The Australian and Pakistan teams observed one-minute silence and wore black armbands on Saturday to express solidarity with the Peshawar blast victims and pay tribute to the legendary cricketer Shane Warne before the start of the second day’s play at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The spectators who were present there also stood in respect in the stands.

Shane Warne was globally regarded as the one of the finest cricketers of all time. His death is a double blow for Australia after another cricketing great, Rod Marsh, also died Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted the team was shaken.

"Yeah, these are really tough times with, you know, both Rod and Shane gone," Cummins said, adding that he just encouraged everyone to talk about it.

Cummins said Warne was popular around the world.

"You know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket are probably my longer-lasting memories.

"I think playing across the world, you realise just it wasn´t only Aussies that felt that it was... in all corners."

The players also expressed solidarity with victims of Peshawar blast which claimed 56 lives and left over 190 people injured.

For Australian team visiting Pakistan after 24 years long gap, strict security arrangements have been made and the Australian squad is completely satisfied with the security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Attack Peshawar World Australia Died All

Recent Stories

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

30 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>