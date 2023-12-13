Open Menu

Pak Vs Aus: Test Debut For Aamir Jamal And Khurram Shahzad  In First Test Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2023 | 12:09 PM

The inaugural Test match between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to commence this Thursday.

In a notable development, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad are poised to make their Test debut for the Pakistani cricket team.

The confirmed playing XI for Pakistan includes Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, and Khurram Shehzad.

