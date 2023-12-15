(@Abdulla99267510)

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) Debutant Aamir Jamal claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul to help bowl out Australia for 487 on the second day of play at Perth Stadium. In turn, Pakistan managed to post 132-2 after batting 53 overs and trailed by 355 runs at close of play.

Australia resumed from their overnight score of 346-5 in 84 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on the crease. The two stitched a commanding partnership of 90 before Aamir provided the breakthrough, taking his third wicket of the innings. Carey walked back after scoring 34 from 73, including four boundaries.

Mitchell Starc was the next to return to the pavilion, after getting dismissed by Aamir for 12 off 23, including two fours. Fellow debutant, Khurram Shahzad removed Marsh, denying the threatening all-rounder a century. Marsh fell after contributing a hefty 90 from just 107, showcasing 15 boundaries and a six.

Aamir returned to clean up the tail rather tidily. Australian captain Pat Cummins was caught by Salman Ali Agha at slip to complete Aamir’s five-wicket haul. In his subsequent over, he dismissed Nathan Lyon in a similar fashion to finish with figures of 6-111 with Australia bowled out for 487 in 113.2 overs.

Aamir’s fellow pacers all returned with at least a wicket each; Khurram grabbed two while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf got one apiece.

In reply, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave Pakistan a solid start with an opening stand that yielded 74 runs. Abdullah was the first Pakistan batter to return to the pavilion. He was caught at leg slip by David Warner off Lyon’s bowling.

Shan Masood, playing his first Test as captain, was the next batter in. He took charge from the get-go, getting off the mark with a boundary on the second ball he faced. He batted briskly to make 30 off 43, including five boundaries, before he was caught behind off Starc’s bowling.

Khurram (7 not out, 18b, 1x4), who walked in to bat as a night-watchman in the 50th over, accompanied Imam (38 not out, 136b, 3x4s) at the crease till close of play on day two.

The third day’s play will resume at Perth Stadium from 0720 PKT.

Scores in brief:

Australia 487 all out, 113.2 overs (David Warner 164, Mitch Marsh 90, Usman Khawaja 41, Travis Head 40; Aamir Jamal 6-111, Khurram Shahzad 2-83, Faheem Ashraf 1-93, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-96)

Pakistan 132-2, 53 overs (Abdullah Shafique 42, Imam-ul-Haq 38 not out, Shan Masood 30; Mitchell Starc 1-24, Nathan Lyon 1-40)