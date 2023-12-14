(@Abdulla99267510)

Warner, planning to retire after this series, justified Pat Cummins' decision to bat first on a challenging surface, contributing to Australia's first century opening partnership in home Tests in 26 innings, alongside Usman Khawaja.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2023) In the series opener at Optus Stadium, David Warner showcased his cricket swansong, overcoming an enhanced Pakistan attack to secure his 26th Test century, steering Australia to a commanding position.

Warner's century, marked by an upper cut to the boundary, included his trademark leaping celebration.

Despite a recent public spat with Mitchell Johnson, Warner's dominance over Pakistan persisted, boasting a remarkable average of over 90.

A crucial moment came when Khurram Shahzad dropped a chance, granting Warner a life after chipping spinner Salman Ali Agha.

Facing a potent Pakistan attack, Warner's earlier dominance wavered in the second session against Shaheen Shah Afridi and debutant Shahzad. Afridi's breakthrough dismissed Khawaja on 41, but he later showed signs of weariness after a prolonged bowling stint.

Seamer Faheem Ashraf, initially wayward, found success by hitting Labuschagne's knee roll, ending his promising innings. Pakistan's improved bowling, led by Shahzad's disciplined performance, provided a much-needed boost after a wicketless opening session and justified their selection decisions.

The match dynamics favored Labuschagne, a favorite at Optus Stadium, but Ashraf's accurate delivery disrupted his innings. The match showcased Pakistan's fightback, countering criticism of their selection choices, including omitting a specialist spinner and opting for debutant quicks over more experienced options.

Warner's partnership with Khawaja rattled Pakistan's inexperienced attack, scoring 14 runs in the second most prolific opening over in Test cricket since 2002. The decision to go with a full-strength Australia, including allrounder Mitchell Marsh, over Cameron Green, proved pivotal.

With a steadily growing crowd at Optus Stadium, the fourth Test match aimed to reach an amended target of 15,000 fans by day's end, adding to the excitement of a gripping series opener.