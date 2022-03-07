Pak Vs Aus: Wet outfield delays start of day four of first Test

(@Abdulla99267510)

Even though the ground was bathed in sunshine, the morning session was wiped out after heavy rain overnight lashed Rawalpindi causing wet patches on the field, including on one of the bowlers' run-ups.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) A wet outfield has delayed the start of day four of the first Test, increasing the likelihood of a draw with Australia poised to continue their fightback against Pakistan on a flat pitch in Rawalpindi.

The previous two days finished about an hour early due to bad light, negating precious overs in a match that appears headed for a draw.

In reply to Pakistan's massive first innings of 476 for 4, Australia will resume day four at 271 for 2 in their long road back into the historic series-opener. Marnus Labuschagne, who is the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world, restarts on 69 while Steve Smith is 24 not out.

No rain is forecast for the remainder of the day.