UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Aus: Wet Outfield Delays Start Of Day Four Of First Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Pak Vs Aus: Wet outfield delays start of day four of first Test

Even though the ground was bathed in sunshine, the morning session was wiped out after heavy rain overnight lashed Rawalpindi causing wet patches on the field, including on one of the bowlers' run-ups.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) A wet outfield has delayed the start of day four of the first Test, increasing the likelihood of a draw with Australia poised to continue their fightback against Pakistan on a flat pitch in Rawalpindi.

Even though the ground was bathed in sunshine, the morning session was wiped out after heavy rain overnight lashed Rawalpindi causing wet patches on the field, including on one of the bowlers' run-ups.

The previous two days finished about an hour early due to bad light, negating precious overs in a match that appears headed for a draw.

In reply to Pakistan's massive first innings of 476 for 4, Australia will resume day four at 271 for 2 in their long road back into the historic series-opener. Marnus Labuschagne, who is the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world, restarts on 69 while Steve Smith is 24 not out.

No rain is forecast for the remainder of the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Rs 2bn bailout package for universities approved

Rs 2bn bailout package for universities approved

6 minutes ago
 Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Is ..

Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf embraces Islam

17 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares end sharply down

Hong Kong shares end sharply down

8 minutes ago
 Nayeem Khan condemns surge in youth's arrest spree ..

Nayeem Khan condemns surge in youth's arrest spree, HR violations in IIOJK

8 minutes ago
 Ijaz Shah condoles the death of former president R ..

Ijaz Shah condoles the death of former president Rafiq Tarar

8 minutes ago
 European stocks extend slump at open

European stocks extend slump at open

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>