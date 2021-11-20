UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman Seals Victory In Three-T20I Match Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pak Vs Ban: Fakhar Zaman seals victory in three-T20I match series

Bangladesh set a small target of 108 for Pakistan which the players calmly chased in the second last over at Shere Bangla national stadium in Dhaka.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) Left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten half century led Pakistan to win T20I series against Bangladesh in Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan won the match by eight wickets in the second T20I match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan won two matches in three-match T20I series against Bangladeshi. The Third match would be played on November 22. Bangladesh in the second T20I match had set the target of 109 for Pakistan.

However, Fakhar Zaman who made an unbeaten 56 scores sealed Pakistan’s victory in three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Muhammad Rizwan made 39 runs.

Babar Azam, the Pakistan’s skipper, returned to the pavilion after making only 12. But the second wicket partnership of 85 runs between Fakhar and Rizwan steered Pakistan to an easy victory in 18.1 overs.

Pakistani bowlers showed an impressive bowling and restricted Bangladesh to only 108 runs in 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto who scored 40 off 34 balls could not benefit the host team. Shaheen Afridi and Shadab took two wickets each while Nawaz, Wasim and Haris Rauf could get one wicket each.

Hasan Ali was on rest in the second T20I match while rest of the squad was the same.

