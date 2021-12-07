Pak vs Ban: Fourth day game finally resumed post rain delays

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Pakistan on Tuesday finally resumed their first innings at a score of 188-2 on the fourth day of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The resumption took place after following multiple delays because of rain on the previous days.

The match is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Khaled Ahmed trapped Babar Azam in front for 76 in a big wicket for Bangladesh.

Ebadot Hossain struck early on day four and Azhar Ali was caught for 56. The game started late on the fourth day owing to bad weather.

At least 86 overs are likely to be played today. The rain disrupted the match as not even a single ball was bowled on the third day and only 63.

2 overs were played in the first two days.

So far, not even a single innings has been completed and it is now moving towards a Test draw. Pakistan has a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Bangladesh playing XI

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi