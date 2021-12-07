UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Ban: Fourth Day Game Finally Resumed Post Rain Delays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:34 PM

Pak vs Ban: Fourth day game finally resumed post rain delays

The match is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Pakistan on Tuesday finally resumed their first innings at a score of 188-2 on the fourth day of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The resumption took place after following multiple delays because of rain on the previous days.

The match is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Khaled Ahmed trapped Babar Azam in front for 76 in a big wicket for Bangladesh.

Ebadot Hossain struck early on day four and Azhar Ali was caught for 56. The game started late on the fourth day owing to bad weather.

At least 86 overs are likely to be played today. The rain disrupted the match as not even a single ball was bowled on the third day and only 63.

2 overs were played in the first two days.

So far, not even a single innings has been completed and it is now moving towards a Test draw. Pakistan has a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Bangladesh playing XI

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Weather Bangladesh Dhaka Lead Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Taijul Islam Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali Abid Ali

Recent Stories

UAE Government announces four and half day working ..

UAE Government announces four and half day working week

5 minutes ago
 Return Flight From Belarus to Syria Scheduled for ..

Return Flight From Belarus to Syria Scheduled for Wednesday - Minsk Airport

12 minutes ago
 Fake candidate held in MUZAFFARGARH

Fake candidate held in MUZAFFARGARH

27 minutes ago
 Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 5th death anniver ..

Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 5th death anniversary

27 minutes ago
 Man killed on road in kasur

Man killed on road in kasur

27 minutes ago
 Benin court sentences opposition leader to 10 year ..

Benin court sentences opposition leader to 10 years in treason trial

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.