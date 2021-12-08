UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Ban: Men In Green Whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 After Defeating It In The First Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after defeating it in the first Test

Pakistani bowlers, especially Sajid Khan gave life to the visitors by taking eight wickets on day four and leading the team to dominating position against Bangladeshi.

CHITTAGON : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Pakistan pulled off a victory on Wednesday as the Men in Green whitewashed the hosts 2-0 after defeating it with eight wickets in the first Test.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong after today’s victory. Pakistani bowlers gave tough time to Bangladesh's top-order once again when the hosts lost four early wickets after they were made to follow-on by Pakistan.

Bangladesh was out for a hapless 87 runs in the first innings after Sajid Khan ripped through their batting order, taking 8/42. He gave life to the team in fight against Pakistan as the match headed towards a certain draw. On Day 5, it was Pakistan's pace battery that dealt early blows to Bangladesh when their second innings resumed, taking two wickets each.

Bangladesh was 72/4 at Lunch.

With amazing deliveries, Sajid Khan was the player of the day on Tuesday as he took six important wickets as a beleaguered Bangladesh was held to 76/7 before bad light forced play to be stopped Tuesday.

Sharing his views the day ended on Tuesday, Sajid Khan said skipper Babar Azam had said to all of them that every one of them to go in for the win and everyone did that.

He said they attacked them and got rewarded.

Sajid said, the ball was not turning like this in the first match and the batsmen got time to cope with even when it turned there. He went on to say that the plan was to get these three wickets, send them to bat again and then bowl them out again.

Pakistan had lost two early wickets as the game started on Day 4 as Azhar Ali and Captain Babar Azam returned to the pavilion within a short span of time.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam then showed the performance and scored half-centuries to ensure the team stretched the total to 300 before Babar Azam declared the innings.

Pakistan playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh playing XI

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

