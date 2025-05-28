Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been ruled out of 16-member squad for T20I series

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2025) A last-minute change has been made to Pakistan’s T20 International squad ahead of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been ruled out due to a side strain injury, with Mohammad Abbas Afridi named as his replacement in the 16-member squad.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) confirmed the development in an official statement, citing that Wasim Jr. sustained the injury during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and has been advised rest to recover fully.

In his place, Abbas Afridi has been drafted into the squad.

The young pacer has previously represented Pakistan in 20 T20 Internationals, claiming 33 wickets with impressive performances.

Abbas also had a notable run in the latest PSL season, where he picked up 17 wickets, further strengthening his case for national selection.

The T20I series against Bangladesh is set to begin soon, and the team management hopes Abbas Afridi would bring his PSL form to the international stage and bolster Pakistan’s bowling attack.