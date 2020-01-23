UrduPoint.com
Pak Vs Ban: Trophy Of T20I Matches Displayed At Gaddafi Stadium

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:44 PM

Pak Vs Ban: Trophy of T20I matches displayed at Gaddafi Stadium

Captains of both team were present there on the occasion of trophy’ display at Gaddafi stadium.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2020) The trophy of Twenty20 International (T20Is) series between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been displayed at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today.

Pakistan T20 Captain Babar Azam and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah were present on the occasion. Both the captains were looking so excited for T20 International matches.

Later, addressing a press conference, Babar Azam said: “We are thankful for Bangladesh for visiting Pakistan for cricket,”.

“We will try out best to win the series,” he added. He said the batting line was strong which will help in making bowlers’ confidence in these matches,”.

Azam said he was hopeful that the players would show performance and the spectators would really enjoy it.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah stated that security arrangements were amazing and atmosphere is also excellent to play,”. He also said that they would try their best to show performance.

He said that Pakistan’s ranking in T20Is was at first place but it did not matter. “Senior players, we definitely miss but new cricketers have come from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),” said the Bangladesh Team Captain. Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal are also part of the team,” he added.

