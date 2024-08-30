Open Menu

PAK Vs Bangladesh Test : First Day’s Play Called Off

Muhammad Rameez Published August 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PAK vs Bangladesh Test : First day’s play called off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The first day’s play of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi has been called off due to persistent rain and wet outfield.

Bangladesh has secured a historic victory in the series opener, winning by 10 wickets and taking a 1-0 lead.

Pakistan's twelve member squad for second Test includes Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza.

