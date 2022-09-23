UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan Performance Storms Into Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

The Tweeps and cricket fans are super excited and sharing pictures and small videos of Babar Azam to pay tribute to both the players for showing excellent performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2022) After amazing century of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in second T20I against England and long partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, #RizBar has become a top trend on social media.

The Tweeps and cricket fans are super excited and sharing pictures and small videos of Babar Azam to pay him tribute for showing excellent performance.

Pakistan made historic win against England by ten wickets. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan form the best T20I opening pair and why that is the case was on display in front of a packed house at the National Stadium as the duo overhauled a mammoth 200-run target with three balls spare against England to hand Pakistan their second 10-wicket win in the format.

Babar Azam scored 110 and became man of the match.

This is because of the amazing performance of Babar Azam that #RizBar is trending top. The fans are paying tribute to both Babar and Rizwan.

More Stories From Sports

