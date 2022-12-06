UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf Out Of Series Due To Injuries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 06, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day’s play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2022) A grade-II strain in right quad has ruled Haris Rauf out of the Test series against England.

The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day’s play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.

The scans and the subsequent assessment by the PCB medical staff concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain. Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.

England won the first of the three Tests on Monday by 74 runs. The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (9-13 Dec) and Karachi (17-21 Dec).

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan PCB Rawalpindi National University

Recent Stories

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

26 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

35 minutes ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

53 minutes ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom ..

PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom of expression, free media

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.