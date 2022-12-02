UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah Makes Good Start By Early Delivery

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Naseem Shah takes wicket of England Captain Ben Stokes in the first over of the second day match at Pindi stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) Pakistan has made a good start on the second day of the first Test match after pacer Naseem Shah bowled England Captain Ben Stokes in the early breakthrough.

Naseem Shah took the wicket in the first over of the match.

He took the second wicken soon after that and thus gave a good start to Pakistan.

England was at 649 for nine in the first inning of the match at Rawalpindi stadium.

