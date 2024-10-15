Open Menu

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan Lose Two Wickets For 19 Runs As Second Test Starts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:23 AM

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

Opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed after scoring 7 runs, while captain Shan Masood returned to the pavilion after making 3 runs.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2024) The second Test match between Pakistan and England is underway at Multan cricket Stadium, where Pakistan has lost two wickets for just 19 runs.

Opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed after scoring 7 runs, while captain Shan Masood returned to the pavilion after making 3 runs. Both wickets were taken by English bowler Jack Leach.

In the second Test match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against England. Speaking at the toss, Captain Shan Masood said that playing for Pakistan is an honor, and the team is very excited. “We have good spinners,” he added.

The national team’s captain further said that to win in a Test, you need to take 20 wickets.

English captain Ben Stokes mentioned that had they won the toss, they would have opted to bat as well. He also expressed satisfaction with their strong performance in the first Test.

Pakistan’s playing XI:

One player will make his debut for Pakistan in this match, while three spinners have been included.

Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Zahid Mahmood have been named in the team for the second Test.

Additionally, Aamir Jamal, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha are part of the playing XI.

In the first Test, England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs.

