Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Saud Shakeel has made fifty against 104 balls while playing his first International Test debut.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2022) Saud Shakeel, the left-handed batter, has made his Test debut 50 against England in the first Test match at Rawalpindi stadium today.

Earlier, he talked about his partnership with Imamul Haq.

Pakistan 179 runs in 77.1 overs to win the first Test match against England. The visitors earlier won the toss and decided to bat first. England scored 657 while Pakistan could make 579 in the first inning and in the second inning, England made 264 and now Pakistan is chasing the target.