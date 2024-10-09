Pak Vs Eng Test: England Reach 368 Runs With Three Wickets Down On Third Day
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:24 PM
England resumed its innings on day three with 96 runs for one wicket in first Test match against Pakistan at Multan Stadium
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) On the third day of the Test match in Multan, England is actively batting against Pakistan.
In the first Test match being played in the city of saints, England resumed its innings on day three with 96 runs for one wicket. Zak Crawley completed the team's century with a boundary but was dismissed shortly after, scoring 78 runs caught off a delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi.
The third wicket for England fell to Ben Duckett, who was out LBW to Aamer Jamal after scoring 84 runs.
Day Two Recap
On the second day, England began its innings in pursuit of a daunting target of 556 runs, with captain Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley opening the batting. However, this partnership was short-lived as Pope was dismissed without scoring, bowled by Naseem Shah.
Later, Crawley and Joe Root contributed to the team's score, ending the day at 96 runs for the loss of one wicket.
At the start of the second day, middle-order batter Saud Shakeel and night watchman Naseem Shah advanced the innings from a total of 328 runs with four wickets down. Naseem was dismissed for 33 runs at a total of 388, while Mohammad Rizwan went out without scoring.
The national team's seventh wicket fell at a total of 450 runs when Saud Shakeel was caught out after scoring 82 runs from 177 balls. Aamer Jamal followed with 7 runs before heading back to the pavilion, while Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed 26 runs.
The last player to be dismissed for Pakistan was Abrar Ahmed, who scored 3 runs, while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha remained not out at 104 runs.
At the end of the first day of the Multan Test, Pakistan had amassed 328 runs for the loss of four wickets, thanks to impressive centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique.
Day One Overview
In the opening match of the Pakistan-England Test series in Multan, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.
Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub began the innings, but Ayub was dismissed early for just 4 runs, with the score at 8.
After Ayub's early dismissal, Shafique and Shan Masood built a solid partnership, with Masood hitting two sixes and ten fours to reach his century.
Shafique also completed his century with a six before being dismissed for 102 runs, resulting in a partnership of 253 runs between him and Masood.
Following Shafique's dismissal, captain Shan Masood also could not stay long at the crease, returning to the pavilion after scoring 151 runs off 177 balls, which included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Pakistan's fourth wicket fell when Babar Azam was out LBW for 30 runs.
Earlier, while speaking at the toss, national team captain Shan Masood mentioned that the team includes two spinners and three fast bowlers, and they aim to adjust and get back on track.
Masood expressed the intention to aim for a high score, acknowledging that they had not won for a while but were determined to succeed in the series.
On the other hand, England's captain Ollie Pope said that the pitch had some moisture, and they would aim to take wickets quickly, adding that they would have opted to bat first had they won the toss.
He mentioned the heat in Multan but expressed confidence in adjusting quickly.
Playing XIs:
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir
Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad
Recent Stories
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
More Stories From Sports
-
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the new ball1 hour ago
-
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a unique love for cricket1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Australia v New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup scores16 hours ago
-
Zverev scrapes through, Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 1616 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League fixtures17 hours ago
-
Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse18 hours ago
-
All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha18 hours ago
-
Pakistan posts 556 runs, England at 96/1 on 2nd day of Multan test19 hours ago
-
Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 4021 hours ago
-
Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with special plaque unveil ..22 hours ago
-
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match24 hours ago
-
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down1 day ago