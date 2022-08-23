Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prior to their arrival in Pakistan, the England Test squad will be in Abu Dhabi, from November 18, and play a three-day game against England Lions there from November 23.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) England's first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years will begin in Rawalpindi on December 1, and includes in the schedule the first Test in Multan since November 2006.

The series will end with a Test in Karachi, scene of England's famous series-clinching win in the dark in December 2000. The final Test will start on December 17.

The Test series is effectively the second leg of a tour that starts with a seven-match T20I series in September-October, with the matches played in Lahore and Karachi between September 20 and October 2. The teams will leave for the T20 World Cup in Australia after that, before returning to Pakistan for the Test series.

Schedule

1st Test: Dec 1-5, Rawalpindi

2nd Test: Dec 9-13, Multan

3rd Test: Dec 17-21, Karachi

"We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December," Zakir Khan, PCB's director of international cricket, said in a statement.

"Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches.

"Pakistan cricket fans have waited for almost 17 years to see elite England players in action. And although they have enjoyed watching a number of them live in the recent editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League, nation versus nation Test cricket is the pinnacle where international stars and heroes are born."

Clare Connor, the ECB interim chief executive, expressed similar sentiments, saying, "The return of our men's Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be an historic occasion. The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished.

"We have been working closely with the PCB over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved."