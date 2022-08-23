UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Eng: Test Tour Will Start In Rawalpindi On Dec 1

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

Prior to their arrival in Pakistan, the England Test squad will be in Abu Dhabi, from November 18, and play a three-day game against England Lions there from November 23.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) England's first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years will begin in Rawalpindi on December 1, and includes in the schedule the first Test in Multan since November 2006.

The series will end with a Test in Karachi, scene of England's famous series-clinching win in the dark in December 2000. The final Test will start on December 17.

The Test series is effectively the second leg of a tour that starts with a seven-match T20I series in September-October, with the matches played in Lahore and Karachi between September 20 and October 2. The teams will leave for the T20 World Cup in Australia after that, before returning to Pakistan for the Test series.

Schedule

1st Test: Dec 1-5, Rawalpindi

2nd Test: Dec 9-13, Multan

3rd Test: Dec 17-21, Karachi

Prior to their arrival in Pakistan, the England Test squad will be in Abu Dhabi, from November 18, and play a three-day game against England Lions there from November 23.

"We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December," Zakir Khan, PCB's director of international cricket, said in a statement.

"Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches.

"Pakistan cricket fans have waited for almost 17 years to see elite England players in action. And although they have enjoyed watching a number of them live in the recent editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League, nation versus nation Test cricket is the pinnacle where international stars and heroes are born."

Clare Connor, the ECB interim chief executive, expressed similar sentiments, saying, "The return of our men's Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be an historic occasion. The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished.

"We have been working closely with the PCB over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan T20 World Australia PCB Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi Tours Rawalpindi September October November December All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

8 minutes ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

40 minutes ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

1 hour ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago
 Pakistan offers conducive environment for US inves ..

Pakistan offers conducive environment for US investors, entrepreneurs: Masood Kh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.