The latest test reports say that half of the players are down with a virus or bug rather than food poisoning.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Half of England's squad visit to ing Pakistan has fallen I'll ahead of the first Test against Pakistan..

The sources say that the players have been hit by a virus or bug rather than food poisoning. The sources say that England might now struggle to put it's players on the ground to play matches.

The issue is thought to be a virus or bug rather than food poisoning, with England taking particular care over what they eat with the help of a chef, Omar Meziane, who has travelled with the team for this tour. However, on Tuesday, some players reported feeling unwell and were told to stay in their rooms to limit the risk of spreading the virus.

Ben Stokes, England captain, and James Anderson are understood to be two of those affected. Jack Leach, who lives with Crohn's disease and takes immunosuppressant medication, which weakens his immune system, is suffering from symptoms but is said to be fine. Joe Root had symptoms on Tuesday but recovered well enough to train on Wednesday.

England Squad:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.