UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Eng: Virus Hit Half Of England Squad Ahead Of First Test Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

The latest test reports say that half of the players are down with a virus or bug rather than food poisoning.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Half of England's squad visit to ing Pakistan has fallen I'll ahead of the first Test against Pakistan..

The sources say that the players have been hit by a virus or bug rather than food poisoning. The sources say that England might now struggle to put it's players on the ground to play matches.

The issue is thought to be a virus or bug rather than food poisoning, with England taking particular care over what they eat with the help of a chef, Omar Meziane, who has travelled with the team for this tour. However, on Tuesday, some players reported feeling unwell and were told to stay in their rooms to limit the risk of spreading the virus.

Ben Stokes, England captain, and James Anderson are understood to be two of those affected. Jack Leach, who lives with Crohn's disease and takes immunosuppressant medication, which weakens his immune system, is suffering from symptoms but is said to be fine. Joe Root had symptoms on Tuesday but recovered well enough to train on Wednesday.

England Squad:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine Visit Anderson Livingstone Ben Duckett From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

2 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.