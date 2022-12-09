UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs England: Pakistan Score 107-2 In Reply To England For 281 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Abrar Ahmed has had a stunning performance as he took seven wickets for 114 in his Test debut at Multan.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Pakistan scored 107 for 2 in reply to England for 281 runs on an hectic opening day of the second Test in Multan on Friday.

Abrar Ahmed made a surprising Test debut by claiming seven wickets for 114 as England opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Skipper Babar Azam led Pakistan bid for a series-leveling victory with a fluent 61 not out while Saud Shakeel was on 32 when poor light stopped play.

Pakistan which is so far 174 behind but is happy how they bounced back from the defeat in the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have already been ruled out of the series following an appendicitis surgery.

Naseem Shah also suffered injuries in Rawalpindi along with top order bat Azhar Ali.

The 24-year-old dismissed Zak Crawley (19), Ben Duckett (63) and Joe Root. The umpires on the fields had several times reserved their several decisions. However, England did not abandon their aggressive batting approach and raced to 180-5 at lunch which was most in the first session on day one of a Test match.

It was Abrar who also sent Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) back to pavilion.

Zahid Mahmood dismissed Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach in successive deliveries and finished with 3-63 as England lost all 10 wickets to spin bowling.

In reply to England, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq and other opener, Abdullah Shafique as it crossed the 50-mark but Babar hit nine fours and a six and took control over the situation.

