Pak vs India: Pak wins toss, chooses to field first

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the weather conditions.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Pakistan has won the toss and has chosen to field first in the high voltage match to be played against India in Old Trafford, Manchester today.

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the weather conditions.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said that he would have chosen the same had he won the toss.

Pakistan has made two changes in the team by dropping Shaheen Shah Afridi and Asif Ali, and adding two spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim in the team.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

As Pakistan and India are set for a big contest of Cricket World Cup 2019 Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also advised the national cricket team to banish all fear of losing, give their best and fight till the last ball.

The prime minister urged the team to give their best and fight till the last ball and banish all fears of losing.