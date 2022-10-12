UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule For Women Series Announced

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Pak Vs Ireland: Schedule for women series announced

The latest reports say that the visitors will arrive in Lahore on 29 October and will have four days of practice in the lead-up to the ODI series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Ireland women’s cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time for the three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures from 4-9 November, which will be followed by three T20Is from 12-16 November. All the six matches will be played the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The visitors will arrive in Lahore on 29 October and will have four days of practice in the lead-up to the ODI series.

This will be Ireland and Pakistan’s second successive series in the ICC Women’s Championship. While Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in Karachi in June, Ireland lost all three matches to South Africa in Dublin in June.

Ireland will be the fourth international cricket team to visit Pakistan in 2022 after Australia, West Indies and England men’s sides toured earlier this year. England men’s side will return late November for the December Tests, while New Zealand men’s side is due here in the third week of December for the two Tests and three ODIs with the series opener to be played in Karachi from 27-31 December.

Head of Women Cricket Tania Mallick: “We had a great experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

This is just a beginning of a new era in women’s cricket, after hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising women’s league soon.

“We want fans to come to the ground and support women’s cricket for what promises to be exciting six days of cricket in Lahore.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof: “We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game. The series will provide an opportunity for young cricketers to upskill themselves as per the demands of international cricket.

“We are eager to perform in front of our home crowd and win crucial ICC Women’s Championship points as qualifying directly for the next ODI World Cup is one of our main targets.”

The ODIs and T20Is will begin at 1000, toss will take place at 0930 PKT.

Series Itinerary

29 OctoberIreland team arrive in Lahore

31 October - 3 November – Training

4 November – First ODI

6 November – Second ODI

9 November – Third ODI

12 November – First T20I

14 November – Second T20I

16 November – Third T20I

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore World ICC Australia Sri Lanka Visit Young Dublin Ireland South Africa June October November December Women All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Brussels recommends Bosnia for EU candidate status ..

Brussels recommends Bosnia for EU candidate status

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine holds line with Western arms, but needs mo ..

Ukraine holds line with Western arms, but needs more

5 minutes ago
 WHO says clinical trials soon for Ebola virus in U ..

WHO says clinical trials soon for Ebola virus in Uganda

5 minutes ago
 Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peac ..

Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority discards 4,670kg substandard ..

Punjab Food Authority discards 4,670kg substandard pickle

7 minutes ago
 AJK President visits Harvard University

AJK President visits Harvard University

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.