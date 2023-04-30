UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs NZ 2nd ODI: Fakhar Zaman's Unbeaten 180 Guides Pakistan To Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 30, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Pak vs NZ 2nd ODI: Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 180 guides Pakistan to win

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Fakhar Zaman smashed an unbeaten 180 runs off 144 balls as Pakistan chased down the target of 337 runs in 48.2 overs  for the loss of three wickets against New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series at Pindi cricket Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Fakhar's opening partner Imam-ul-Haq departed in the 10th over after scoring 24 off 26 balls and providing a 66-run first wicket stand.

But it was a 135-run second wicket stand with skipper Babar Azam, that laid the foundation of the massive chase. Babar scored 65 off 66 balls with the help of five fours and a six.

Abdullah Shafique, who came at the two-down position fell cheaply on 7 off 14 balls. After him, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan joined Fakhar and swept the game out of New Zealand's reach by launching an aggressive attack.

He scored an unbeaten 54 off 41 balls, hitting six boundaries.

Fakhar's batting was a treat for every eye as hit 17 fours and six maximums.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell scored a brilliant 129 off 119, smashing 8 fours and three maximums as New Zealand posted 336 for five.

Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl in the match. The win helped hosts Pakistan take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The home team, who won the first ODI by five wickets on Thursday, made three changes with 20-year-old pacer Ihsanullah making his ODI debut.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir and batter Abdullah Shafique were the other changes. The trio replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.

The Kiwis also made two changes, with Adam Milne and Blair Tickner included for James Neesham and Henry Shipley.

The remaining matches of the five-game ODI series will be in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

