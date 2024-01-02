Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

(@Abdulla99267510)

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd,2024) Spinner Abrar Ahmed has been withdrawn from the Pakistan squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to fitness issues.

The decision has been made to prioritize his rehabilitation, which is scheduled to take place at the National cricket academy in Pakistan.

In his absence, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who was earlier released from the Test squad, has joined forces with fellow bowlers Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, and Usama Mir. This quartet is actively engaged in training sessions in preparation for the upcoming T20I series.

All four players are slated to depart from Australia on January 5, heading to Auckland, where they will link up with the rest of the squad named for the T20 series. The inaugural T20I encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to unfold on January 12 in Auckland.