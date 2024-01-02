Open Menu

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed Ruled Out From Upcoming T20I Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

In his absence, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who was earlier released from the Test squad, has joined forces with fellow bowlers Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, and Usama Mir.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd,2024) Spinner Abrar Ahmed has been withdrawn from the Pakistan squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to fitness issues.

The decision has been made to prioritize his rehabilitation, which is scheduled to take place at the National cricket academy in Pakistan.

In his absence, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who was earlier released from the Test squad, has joined forces with fellow bowlers Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, and Usama Mir. This quartet is actively engaged in training sessions in preparation for the upcoming T20I series.

All four players are slated to depart from Australia on January 5, heading to Auckland, where they will link up with the rest of the squad named for the T20 series. The inaugural T20I encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to unfold on January 12 in Auckland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Australia Auckland Usama Mir Mohammad Nawaz January From New Zealand

Recent Stories

FTO disposes of 17,101 complaints in 3 years

FTO disposes of 17,101 complaints in 3 years

4 minutes ago
 Somalia vows to defend sovereignty after Ethiopia- ..

Somalia vows to defend sovereignty after Ethiopia-Somaliland deal

4 minutes ago
 Naveed Kohloon assumes charge of Director Agricult ..

Naveed Kohloon assumes charge of Director Agriculture Information Punjab

37 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police take action against traffic viol ..

Mirpurkhas Police take action against traffic violators

32 minutes ago
 FTO resolves 8128 complaints of Taxpayers

FTO resolves 8128 complaints of Taxpayers

32 minutes ago
 DBA election: 10 candidates elected unopposed

DBA election: 10 candidates elected unopposed

33 minutes ago
UAE’s cloud seeding team calls on CM Punjab

UAE’s cloud seeding team calls on CM Punjab

39 minutes ago
 Five dead in Japan plane collision at Tokyo airpor ..

Five dead in Japan plane collision at Tokyo airport

33 minutes ago
 Bangladesh's Shakib bats for ruling party in elect ..

Bangladesh's Shakib bats for ruling party in elections

33 minutes ago
 DG Radio felicitates producers for winning best in ..

DG Radio felicitates producers for winning best interview competition

32 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

32 minutes ago
 WASA recovers 6.9m during Dec

WASA recovers 6.9m during Dec

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports