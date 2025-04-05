Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq Sustains Injury As Field Throw Hits Him On Face
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Imam-ul-Haq ran for a single when a fielder’s throw struck his helmet and then hit him on face which caused him to fall to ground
MOUNT MAUNGANUI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) Pakistan Opener Imam-ul-Haq on Saturday sustained an injury during the third One Day International of the series against New Zealand.
The match between Pakistan and New Zealand is underway at Mount Maunganui, and during Pakistan’s batting in the second innings, opener Imam-ul-Haq got injured after a fielder’s throw hit him on the face after deflecting off his helmet.
On the third ball of the third over, Imam-ul-Haq ran for a single when a fielder’s throw struck his helmet and then hit him on the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
After being hit, Imam-ul-Haq appeared to be in pain and was taken off the field by ambulance.
Given the situation, the physio and fellow players rushed to provide immediate medical attention. Imam underwent a concussion test, which he failed, and as a result, he had to retire hurt and leave the field.
Usman Khan would come in to bat in place of Imam-ul-Haq.
Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq is being given medical assistance at the emergency center within the ground, and further updates on his condition will be provided later.
In the final ODI of the series, Pakistan need 265 runs to win, and the team has scored 55 runs without losing a wicket.
