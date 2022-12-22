UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs NZ: Free Tickets, Transportation For Students Who Want To Watch Matches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2022 | 05:59 PM

Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for students who want to watch matches

The chief advisor curriculum has written a letter to District education officers and told them to inform the headmasters of schools in their respective districts in this regard.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2022) A good news for the students as the ministry of education has announced free tickets and transportation fee for them to enjoy Pakistan and New Zealand Test series.

According to the letter, those students who want to watch match in the national stadium must write down their name to their headmasters.

The district education officers will prepare the details of the students who want to watch match at the stadium.

It stated that the students should come in school uniforms to watch the matches.

Earlier, the New Zealand squad landed at Karachi airport to play the historic Test series which is going to start from December 26 at National Bank cricket Arena here.

