Pak Vs NZ: Imam stand for Pakistan after Henry, Ajaz cruised NZ to 449

Imamul Haq with 74 runs for 125 balls and Babar Azam with 24 runs for 41 balls were on the crease.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) Pakistan finished day two of the second Test at 154 for three at National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan might feel like this was their session. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq started the session well and the Pakistan skipper was looking in good touch before a mix-up with Imam cost him his wicket. Imam and Saud Shakeel, however, ensured that there were no more wickets for New Zealand.

Imam cut and drove his way to 74, while Shakeel played the role of a blocker, taking 43 deliveries to get off the mark. But he has looked solid at the crease.

Earlier in the day, it was all about Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel. The two, batting at No. 10 and No, 11 respectively, put on 104 for the final wicket to help take New Zealand to 449. Henry then got the first wicket for New Zealand with, you guessed it, Ajaz taking the catch off his bowling. Ajaz then got among the wickets himself. Pakistan go into the third day trailing New Zealand by 295 runs.