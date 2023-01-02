Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

(@Abdulla99267510)

New Zealand cruised to 119 score before lunch break as the openers dominated the opening session of the second Test match against Pakistan in Karachi today.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2023) New Zealand scored 119 for no loss in the opening session of the Second Test match against Pakistan in Karachi.

The visitors made this score till the lunch break.

Tom Latham made 67 runs against 87 balls while Devon Conway was at 51 against 94 balls.

Conway was the aggressor early on, but Latham also picked up the tempo soon enough.

Pakistan bowlers have toiled away on a pitch that has again offered little assistance. Mir Hamza came closest to getting a wicket, with a few LBW shouts. One was given out, but the review showed an inside edge. Apart from that, though, the New Zealand openers did not give away any chances and have looked commanding. Himanshu will be back with you after lunch for the second session.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decide bat first at the National Stadium arena.