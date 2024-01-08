Open Menu

Pak Vs NZ T20I Series: First Match Will Be Played On January 12 In Auckland

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2024 | 02:33 PM

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

Both Pakistan and New Zealand players are excited for the upcoming five-match T20I series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) The inaugural match of the five-match T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place on January 12 at Eden Park, Auckland.

As Pakistan's cricket team has landed in New Zealand, they are gearing up for the series with the initiation of training sessions scheduled to commence from Monday.

The eagerly anticipated series will unfold across various locations in New Zealand.

The opening T20 clash is slated for January 12 in Auckland, followed by the second match on January 14 in Hamilton. The cricketing action will then move to Dunedin for the third T20 encounter on January 17, with the fourth match scheduled for January 19 in Christchurch.

The series will culminate with the fifth and final T20 match on January 21, also hosted in Christchurch.

Schedule of T20I series:

1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Hamilton Dunedin Christchurch Auckland Eden Park, Auckland January From New Zealand

Recent Stories

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

14 minutes ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

39 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

1 hour ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

2 hours ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

2 hours ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

2 hours ago
Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports