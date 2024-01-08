Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both Pakistan and New Zealand players are excited for the upcoming five-match T20I series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) The inaugural match of the five-match T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place on January 12 at Eden Park, Auckland.

As Pakistan's cricket team has landed in New Zealand, they are gearing up for the series with the initiation of training sessions scheduled to commence from Monday.

The eagerly anticipated series will unfold across various locations in New Zealand.

The opening T20 clash is slated for January 12 in Auckland, followed by the second match on January 14 in Hamilton. The cricketing action will then move to Dunedin for the third T20 encounter on January 17, with the fourth match scheduled for January 19 in Christchurch.

The series will culminate with the fifth and final T20 match on January 21, also hosted in Christchurch.

Schedule of T20I series:

1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch