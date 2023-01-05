Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten with 125 runs and continued to fight till last to lead Pakistan to strong position at National Stadium Karachi in the first inning of the second Test match.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2023) Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten with 125 scores as Pakistan all out for 408 runs in their first inning which helped New Zealand take a slim lead of 41 runs at National Stadium today.

Pakistan made 23 runs after losing five wickets as the hosts slumped from 385-5 to 408 all out. It is Saud Shakeel who saved Pakistan as he made maiden Test century on the third day of the second Test.

However, Ish Sodhi took control over the things after he sent Abrar Ahmed back to the pavilion in first over of the fourth day.

Sodhi and Ajaz, the spinners, took three wickets each.

For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq (83) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (78) also made contributions while Agha Salman could make 41 runs.

New Zealand on Wednesday gave tough time, after Shakeel's century, to keep Pakistan to 407-9 at the close of the third day.

Shakeel, however, remained on the crease and fought the whole day as he contributed 83 when the fourth wicket of Imamul Haq was taken and 150 runs for the fifth wicket with Sarfraz. He made only 23 when the wickets were falling in the final session.

According to New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, the wicket was still good for batting.

After the first Test ended in a draw, the two-match series is tied.