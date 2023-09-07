Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shawaal represents Pakistan U19 in the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in South Africa this year and also featured for Pakistan emerging women’s team in the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) Pakistan women’s team have made an addition to their squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar has been added as the 16th member of the squad.

18-year-old Shawaal made her T20I debut in the first T20I match against South Africa on 1 September at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The three-match ODI series, also part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, will be played on 8, 11 and 14 September at the National Bank Stadium.

Pakistan squad for ODI series:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar