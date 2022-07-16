(@Abdulla99267510)

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Yasir Shah show excellent performance in the first Test match against Sri-Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

GALLE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Pakistan's bowling attack reduced

Sri Lanka to 80-4 at lunch in the first innings of the opening Test match of the series here at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan to a strong position as he bowled Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne 1 (7) after he found an inside edge, which clattered the stumps.

Yasir Shah, in the fifteenth over, also removed Kusal Mendis by sending him back to the pavilion, after scoring 21 runs in 35 balls.

Sri Lanka lost Oshanda Fernando, who had played decent innings of 35 runs, and was caught by Mohmmad Rizwan off Hasan Ali's bowl.

Later, Yasir got the better of Angelo Mathews for a duck after facing 15 deliveries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match Test series here at the Galle International Stadium.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha is making his Test debut for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz has also made his return for the national team.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunartne (c) Oshanda Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya