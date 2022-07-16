UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs SL: Pakistan's Bowlers Reduce Hosting Team To 80-4 At Lunch

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 16, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team to 80-4 at lunch

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Yasir Shah show excellent performance in the first Test match against Sri-Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

GALLE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Pakistan's bowling attack reduced

Sri Lanka to 80-4 at lunch in the first innings of the opening Test match of the series here at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan to a strong position as he bowled Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne 1 (7) after he found an inside edge, which clattered the stumps.

Yasir Shah, in the fifteenth over, also removed Kusal Mendis by sending him back to the pavilion, after scoring 21 runs in 35 balls.

Sri Lanka lost Oshanda Fernando, who had played decent innings of 35 runs, and was caught by Mohmmad Rizwan off Hasan Ali's bowl.

Later, Yasir got the better of Angelo Mathews for a duck after facing 15 deliveries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match Test series here at the Galle International Stadium.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha is making his Test debut for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz has also made his return for the national team.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunartne (c) Oshanda Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Sri Lanka Azhar Ali Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Dhananjaya De Silva Kusal Mendis Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Kasun Rajitha Imam-ul-Haq Galle International Stadium Ali Agha Afridi

Recent Stories

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

1 hour ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

2 hours ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

5 hours ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.