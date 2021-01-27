Pak Vs South Africa: Fawad Alam scores 3rd Test hundred

(@fidahassanain)

Right-hand batsman Fawad Alam has scored 1st hundred at home during the third session day 2 of the first Test against South Africa at Karachi National Stadium.

Pakistan's Right-hand batsman Fawad Alam has scored 3rd Test hundred during the first Test match against South Africa.

Fawad Alam was at 94 when he made a big six for his 1st home ground Test century.

His remarkable performance on the second day of the first Test match against South Africa has given Pakistan a strong position and upper hand in the match.

Faheem Ashraf was at 31 runs.

Pakistan has so far made 246 for 6 against South Africa at the home ground.

He saved the national team when it was at 33 for 4.

Azhar Ali scored fifty and returned to the pavilion. Both Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam played with calmness.

South Africa had scored 220 after it decided to bat first against Pakistan.