Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first wicket to Pakistan on 30 runs

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) South Africa lost its first wicket to Pakistan on 30 runs in the first Test being played at National Stadium.

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock had won the toss earlier and decided to bat in the first Test against Pakistan.

Pakistani squad hopes to win on their home ground against the home series is being played behind the closed doors because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan lost series against New Zealand and now it was a perfect opportunity for Pakistan to better its position in Test ranking.

Babar Azam is leading the team as captain after his absence in New Zealand because of thumb injury.

Pakistan put two spinners – Yasir Shah and Nauman for the reason of low, slow and spinner-friendly wicket to grab the victory against South Africa.