Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is series announced

Both teams will play their first T20I match on May 24 and the last ODI match on June 5, 2022.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) Pakistan national women’s team will begin their ICC Women’s Championship campaign on 1 June when they host Sri Lanka for the first of the three One-Day International matches at Karachi’s Southend Club.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will arrive in the cricket-mad city of Karachi on 19 May and will have three days of practice in the lead-up to the three T20 Internationals, which will be played on 24, 26 and 28 May.

The ICC Women’s Championship fixtures are scheduled for 1, 3 and 4 June.

The players, team officials and match officials, along with other participants, will undergo on-arrival tests and will be expected to follow the SOPs to protect themselves from the virus. Anybody who tests positive will be required to undergo five days of isolation.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof: “It is a great privilege for us to play the ICC Women’s Championship on our home soil and the side is very excited to welcome Sri Lanka.

This edition provides us an opportunity to start fresh and make the most of the home advantage.

“I am sure the team will perform to their fullest potential and the Pakistan cricket fans, who have extended us great support, will get to see better and consistent results.”

At the completion of the series, the national side will fly to Ireland for a tri-nation T20I series in which they will take on the hosts and T20I champions Australia, before they move to Birmingham, England, for eight-team Commonwealth Games.

The T20Is and ODIs during Sri Lanka women’s visit to Karachi will begin at 1400 and 0930.

Itinerary (training and matches at Karachi’s Southend Club)

19 May – Teams arrive in Karachi

21-23 May – Training

24 May – First T20I

26 May – Second T20I

28 May – Third T20I

1 Jun – First ODI

3 Jun – Second ODI

5 Jun – Third ODI