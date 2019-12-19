UrduPoint.com
Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan Struggles To 191 For 11 In First Inning Of Second Test Match

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 03:32 PM

Sri Lankan bowlers, with a good start, have given tough time to batting line of Pakistan in Karachi Test.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) As the first inning of the second cricket Test against Sri-Lanka, Pakistan’s batting line-up has so far been disappointing as it made 191 for 11 at the National Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

According to latest reports, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second test. However, Pakistan’s start was not good as it made 191 for 11 and Sri-Lankan left -arm fast bowler Vishwa Fernando struck twice in three balls and Lahiru Kumara dismissed recent batting sensation Abid Ali. By taking two wickets against just 18 runs, Fernando gave Sri Lanka an early advantage when took successfully knocked the off stumps of Shan Masood (4) and Captain Azhar Ali for a duck in his fourth over. Kumara also bowled well who got 1 for 19 and had Abid adjudged lbw just before lunch for 38 to give Sri Lanka perfect start as Pakistan also wasted one of its two available reviews.

Abid hit seven fours and a pulled six off Captain Dmuth Karunaratnes occasional spin before he was undone by by Kumaras sharp delivery.

Yesterday, Pakistan Cricket Test Captain Azhar Ali said that they would adopt strategy to give tough time to Sri Lankan and also confessed that he could not perform well in recent matches. He vowed to perform well and said that team selection for this match was made keeping in view all the given circumstances.

The first Test match ended in draw after the bad weather affected the play at Rawalpindi Stadium. International Cricket is back to Pakistan after a long pause of a decade as the same Sri-Lankan Team which is playing now in Karachi Stadium was attacked by terrorists in Lahore.

